Kalamazoo DPS: Assaults involving Orbeez on the rise

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials released a notice Thursday amid a growing number of assaults involving projectile water beads.

Also known as Orbeez, the beads have been shot at unsuspecting civilians in local neighborhoods, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told there have been reports of Orbeez used outside the city in recent years but their incidence rate in Kalamazoo is on the rise.

A man was hit in the face with an Orbeez while driving in the 1400 block of N. Westnedge Avenue this Wednesday, public safety officials explain. Two water guns were taken from two children, aged 12 and 14. Prosecutors will consider assault and battery charges.

KDPS says there have also been cases where toy guns were modified to appear real. The department cautions those who use or possess such firearms may be charged with disturbing the peace, assault and battery, and possession of lookalike guns.

The department urges owners of toy guns to use them recreationally as intended and only with people who are willing to participate.

Those with knowledge related to Orbeez, modified toy guns or other criminal acts are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8142 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

