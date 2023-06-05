'This is infuriating': Mom speaks out after middle-schooler was pelted with Orbeez bullets

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One local mother is warning other parents after an alleged bullying incident at a Kent County elementary school.

Arlene Grote says her son was playing basketball alone when he was attacked with a "gel blaster gun."

Welts were left all over the middle-schooler's body, and Grote fears they might scar.

Gel blaster guns are aftermarket products used to fire small gel balls, most commonly known by the name brand Orbeez.

Grote says she had to Google the blasters, figuring out these were toys, before telling FOX 17 the gel balls were used on her son for anything but playing around.

“He ended up having over twenty swollen welts all over his body. He had them on his neck, stomach, arms and back,” Grote said

Injuries photographed by Arlene Grote tell the full story of what she says is playground bullying taken way too far.

“This is not a joke. That was an assault with a weapon to do bodily harm. And that’s exactly what it did to my son,” Grote said.

The incident happened Sunday, May 28th at East Oakview Elementary in Plainfield Township. According to Grote, the other kids involved were middle school students who go to school with her son.

“They came up to him and started asking him if he wanted to be a basketball player, and my son of course said yes. Then the one student told him to get on his knees and put his hands behind his head," Grote said.

“When my son proceeded to ask him why, he pulled out an Orbeez automatic blaster gun, pelting him.”

She says her son didn't retaliate. "He walked away, he texted us immediately to come pick him up from the school."

FOX 17 reached out to Northview Public Schools, but hasn't gotten a call back. Sources tell FOX 17 the district is aware of the situation and some students are facing disciplinary action.

The Kent County Sheriff's office says the school resource officer is involved.

"As a parent— this is so infuriating. It’s heartbreaking that this is the world we live in. That we can’t even trust that your kids are okay to go and play at a public school or playground,” Grote said.

Arlene Grote describes her kid as a kind and sweet gentle giant. She's proud of her son for saying something, and for walking away from a tense situation and telling his parents instead of retaliating.

This is cause for caution, Grote says, who wants to share her family's story so other parents can know what these "toys" are capable of.

