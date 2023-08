KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating reports of a suspicious death in Kalamazoo Tuesday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they arrived in the 900 block of Rose Street after receiving the call at about 7:30 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are urged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-337-8139. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

