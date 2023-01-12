Kalamazoo County deputies looking for missing 64-year-old

OSHTEMO TWP, Michigan — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is asking for people to be on the lookout for a missing Kalamazoo woman.

Kathy Lynn Prevatte, 64, is said to have left her home on foot on Tuesday around 5:30 pm. She has not been seen since.

On Tuesday, deputies went to Tall Oaks Drive in Oshtemo Township to respond to missing person report. They searched unsuccessfully for Prevatte, with assistance from several other agencies.

Deputies describe Prevatte as a white female with blond hair and green eyes. She's believed to be wearing black shoes, blue jeans, and a black coat.

Courtesy of KCSO

No one knows where Prevatte was headed when she left home on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is any threat to the community in this missing person case, but they are asking the community to keep an eye out for the missing Prevatte.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.