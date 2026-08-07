KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A neighbor's surveillance camera captured what appears to be a collision between a cyclist and a driver near Portage and Miller streets in Kalamazoo just days ago.

The video shows a cyclist traveling when someone turns into them, then shows the cyclist on the ground.

WATCH: Kalamazoo cyclist apparently struck on Portage Street as city prepares road safety changes

Kalamazoo cyclist apparently struck on Portage Street as city prepares road safety changes

I took the video and watched it with Paul Guimond, vice president of the Kalamazoo Bike Club.

Julie Dunmire

"I think the driver was not paying attention. I think they passed that cyclist, and thought that cyclist was going a lot slower than they were going," Guimond said.

The stretch of Portage Street where the incident occurred is already set to be converted from four lanes to three, with two dedicated bike lanes added.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo plans to shrink Portage Street from 4 lanes to 3, adding turn and bike lanes

Guimond says change can't come soon enough. He is no stranger to dangerous encounters on the road.

"So, I've been hit twice. More close calls than I can probably count. I think when you're a cyclist your head is on a swivel. Because you realize you're gonna lose that battle every single time," Guimond said.

The CDC estimates there are 120,000 emergency department visits for bicyclists treated for non-fatal crash-related injuries each year.

A separate car-versus-bicycle accident also occurred Thursday in Kalamazoo, with a patient taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety.

Kalamazoo Public Safety has not responded to a request for comment.

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