Kalamazoo County driver dies after being thrown from I-94 crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Alcohol is believed to be involved in the death of a Battle Creek man who was thrown from a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 94.

At 1:45 a.m. Sunday, troopers from the Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 90 in Kalamazoo County. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers discovered that a 2014 Ford had been eastbound on the freeway when the driver lost control and the car crashed.

The impact resulted in the driver being thrown from the car. Deandre Miller, 31, of Battle Creek was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female passenger was transported to Borgess Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash, that the driver did not appear to be wearing a seat belt and that it was unknown if the passenger was wearing a seat belt.

The Galesburg-Charleston Fire Department assisted MSP at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police.