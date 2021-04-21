Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo community members, city leaders reflect on Chauvin's guilty verdict

items.[0].image.alt
Lauren Kummer/FOX 17
Kalamazoo community members and city officials gathered outside of the Kalamazoo County Courthouse following the guilty verdicts in the murder trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin.
IMG_2451.jpg
Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 12:11:54-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo community members and city officials gathered outside of the Kalamazoo County Courthouse following the guilty verdicts in the murder trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin.

The group of activists started gathering around 6 p.m. on Tuesday along with the Kalamazoo Mayor, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Police Chief, Assistant Police Chief and two city commissioners.

An activist, Mike Rizor, said he's been attending protests in Kalamazoo since the incident in Minneapolis happened last May. He said while he was happy with the verdict, there are too many cases where this isn't the outcome.

KZoo Response to Guilty Verdict #2

The organizer of the protest, Quinton Bryant, said the conversation is far from over. Now, it's about continuing to speak with local law enforcement to prevent events like what happened in Minneapolis from happening in Kalamazoo.

KZoo Response to Guilty Verdict #1

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) officers as well as the police chief and assistant chief spoke with protestors. KDPS Assistant Chief Dave Boysen said it's important to build the relationships with community members, and that he hopes the conversation continues.

KZoo Response to Guilty Verdict #3

Activists and city officials left just before 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time