LIVE BLOG: Verdict reached in Derek Chauvin trial

MINNEAPOLIS — A verdict has been reached in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer accused in the murder of George Floyd. View FOX 17's live web coverage:

4:28 p.m.

NEW: The Grand Rapids Police Department and sidewalks on Monroe Center are blocked off with concrete barriers and fencing ahead of the #DerekChauvinVerdict



A demonstration is scheduled for 5p at the other end of the street, near Rosa Parks Circle.



@FOX17 pic.twitter.com/rVMQXDcPca — Marisa Oberle (@marisa_oberleTV) April 20, 2021

4:00 p.m.



3:38 p.m.

The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

READ MORE: Jury reaches verdict at trial over George Floyd's death

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube