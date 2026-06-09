KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A permanent memorial at Markin Glen Park marks June 7, 2016, as a day to remember, and a day that won't soon be forgotten.

Five bikes stand for the five people who died near the park a decade ago, when driver Charles Pickett Jr. struck nine cyclists while under the influence. All nine were part of the Kalamazoo Chain Gang, a group of riders. Four survived. Pickett was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison in 2018.

I met with Paul Runnels, one of the four survivors.

"We certainly miss the people who were killed, ten years ago now. But we're happy to get together, and ride together, and celebrate their lives," Runnels said.

Each year, a group rides in silence to remember those lost in a quiet moment of reflection and remembrance.

When asked whether people might assume he had quit riding after the crash, Runnels said the experience affected him differently than those who witnessed it from the outside.

Watch: Kalamazoo community marks 10 years since deadly crash that killed 5 cyclists

Kalamazoo community marks 10 years since deadly crash that killed 5 cyclists

"It's..I…it's odd. The fact that I don't have really any memory of the crash…I think the people who were outside the crash and saw what happened, may have been affected in that way a lot more than the rest of us. But, it's what we like to do," Runnels said.

And during the ride, Runnels said his thoughts stay with those who were lost and on the road ahead.

"I'll be thinking about the people we lost. The contributions to the community that we lost. Uhm…honestly, I'll be thinking about watching for hazards on the road, and intersections, and other cars," Runnels said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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