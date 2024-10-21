Kalamazoo College raises more than $200M with fundraising campaign

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College’s biggest fundraising campaign raised more than $200 million this year.

School officials say more than 16,500 donors contributed to the Brighter Light Campaign for a total of $203,236,489 raised.

We’re told the campaign first launched in 2021 to support students with scholarships, opportunities to study abroad, campus upgrades and more with a $150 million fundraising goal.

Last year, the campaign was gifted $30 million from one anonymous donor, the largest individual donation in the college’s history.

Kalamazoo College says this year’s goal was set at $190 million to commemorate its 190th anniversary. That goal was surpassed by more than $13 million.

“I am so profoundly grateful to the thousands of members of the K community and beyond who have given so generously to the Brighter Light Campaign,” says President Jorge G. Gonzalez. “This historic achievement—the largest fundraising effort in K’s history—shows that our community believes in the exceptional education that Kalamazoo College delivers to our students. The campaign’s success will support the College in implementing its strategic plan and enable K students and alumni to bring a brighter light to the world—today and for years to come.”

College officials tell us the fundraiser brought in more than $81 million for scholarships, $89 million for endowment and support, and five new faculty chairs.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube