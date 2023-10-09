Kalamazoo College receives $30M donation from anonymous source

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College announced it has received $30 million from a generous benefactor.

The anonymous contribution is considered the largest individual gift in the school’s 190-year history.

“This incredibly generous gift will be transformative for K,” says President Jorge G. Gonzalez. “It will allow us to launch several strategic initiatives that will enhance the College’s ability to fulfill its mission with distinction and prepare K graduates to bring a brighter light to the world. This gift will put us on the path toward creating the campus experience of the future and help us ensure every student at the College is positioned for success. We are so grateful to the donor for this extraordinary investment in K’s future.”

College officials say they plan to build a new residential hall and create new programs supporting first-generation students, who account for 30% of incoming students this semester.

Additionally, the college announced it will increase its fundraising goal to $190 million by next September for its Brighter Light Campaign. The campaign supports scholarships, study-abroad opportunities, research funding and more.

