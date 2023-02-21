Kalamazoo Co. Sheriff: Woman crashes into barn with kids in car, arrested for OWI

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a woman for driving drunk after they say she crashed into a barn.

Deputies responded to the area of East MN Avenue and South 35th Avenue in Comstock Township just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say they believe the woman intended to harm herself and her two children, who were in the car with her.

All three were taken to the hospital for evaluations.

Deputies later took the woman to jail for operating while intoxicated.

Her children, both unharmed, were released to a family member.

If you or someone you know is struggling mental health issues, call or text 988 for free, confidential assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube