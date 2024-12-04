Kalamazoo City Hall, non-essential offices closed Thursday for winter storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City offices in Kalamazoo will be closed Thursday as a winter storm passes through West Michigan.

Those closures apply to City Hall and non-essential services, city officials say.

We’re told essential services like public safety and utilities will operate as normal.

The city says all services will resume normal operation Friday, weather permitting.

