Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo City Hall, non-essential offices closed Thursday for winter storm

Kalamazoo City Hall
Lauren Kummer/FOX 17
An important report was presented to Kalamazoo City Commission on Monday night for the second time, so four new city commissioners could hear it.
Kalamazoo City Hall
Posted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City offices in Kalamazoo will be closed Thursday as a winter storm passes through West Michigan.

Those closures apply to City Hall and non-essential services, city officials say.

We’re told essential services like public safety and utilities will operate as normal.

The city says all services will resume normal operation Friday, weather permitting.

DMA Hand Drawn Snow Totals.png

Weather Articles

White-out conditions with moderate to heavy snow coming

Kevin Craig

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward