KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Avenue is switching from one-way to two-way traffic as part of a broader city initiative to try to improve travel through downtown Kalamazoo.

Construction on Kalamazoo Avenue is set to begin sometime in July. By 2028, Michigan Avenue will also start to make the switch to two-way traffic.

For businesses along the route, the changes bring both excitement and uncertainty.

Scott Makohn, owner of Shakespeare's Pub, has operated his bar on Kalamazoo Avenue for more than two decades.

"Just a casual gathering place for the people of Kalamazoo," Makohn said.

While Makohn welcomes the long-term vision for the area, he is concerned about the impact of construction on customers.

Watch: Kalamazoo Avenue switching to two-way traffic, downtown business owner says 'I'm nervous'

Kalamazoo Avenue switching to two-way traffic, downtown business owner says 'I'm nervous'

"I'm nervous. During the construction, I'm nervous of people wanting to avoid construction," Makohn said.

Part of the future downtown landscape includes the nearby Kalamazoo Event Center, which will bring Western Michigan University Hockey and basketball downtown and host the Kalamazoo Wings.

"It's the big fish, that we're all waiting for to try to catch," Makohn said.

Zachary Wrench, co-owner of Bos Kitchens, said his business has seen significant change along Michigan Avenue over the years. Michigan Avenue will undergo the same process as Kalamazoo Avenue. The city says they're going to try to avoid having both projects happening at the same time.

"I think first and foremost, you know, excited for change downtown. We've been downtown in this location for 35 years with our different businesses, so we've seen a lot of change throughout the years," Wrench said.

Still, Makohn acknowledged the road ahead comes with challenges.

"Getting there is the scary part," Makohn said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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