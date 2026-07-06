Kalamazoo assault suspect Darius Williams arrested in Berrien County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused in multiple assaults in Kalamazoo is in custody.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety Department announced last week it was searching for Darius Williams as a person of interest in multiple assault cases. He was arrested Monday in Berrien County and has since been arraigned.

Williams is accused in two separate knife attacks on June 30 in Kalamazoo, plus another with another incident in March.

He faces a total of eight charges, including five counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of assault with intent to rob.

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