Kalamazoo police looking for man after two knife assaults

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on an active child support warrant who is also being questioned in connection to two assaults involving a knife.

Police are looking for 45-year-old Darius Williams. He is described as a Black man, about 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds. Investigators say he was last seen wearing black shorts and a white tank top.

According to KDPS, the first assault happened around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, near North Edwards Street and West Ransom Street. Officers say a man was assaulted with a knife and suffered a cut to his face. The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Then later that night, just after 9:20 p.m., officers responded to another assault in the same area. Police say three men suffered serious lacerations and were also taken to local hospitals.

In both cases, the suspect left before officers arrived. At this point, investigators believe both the victims and the person of interest are members of Kalamazoo’s unhoused community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, via the P3Tips app, or online at kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

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