IT'S A LOVE STORY: Growlers host Taylor Swift wedding night with Andy Curtis hosting first kiss

KALMAZOO, Mich. — America’s greatest poet Taylor Swift once said, "You be the prince, I’ll be the princess. It’s a love story, baby just say yes!’ This Kalamazoo couple are bringing those lyrics to life by renewing their vows during a Kalamazoo Grolwers game on June 13.

“It can't just be a normal wedding. It's got to be a Swifty wedding,” said Growlers Director of Entertainment Alex Kuhel

Oh yeah – and I’m preforming the ceremony!

“What did we get ourselves into? ” laughed Swifty Bride-to-Be, Rachel Diamon.

That was a question first asked six and a half years ago when Rachel told Alex “You Belong With Me” at their first small ceremony in Vegas.

"We had like 12 people at our wedding.” Too bad it wasn't 13.

But a lot has changed since then. Including filling the “Black Space” in their lives by fostering, and adopting their kids, Jamison and Havana.

“I don’t know what the vision was, but it wasn’t this,” laughed Alex Bibeau, the Travis Kelce of this ceremony.

“But this is an excellent way to have ended up,” Rachel added

The kids are the reason Rachel and Alex are tying-the-knot again.

“It’s not just us committing to each other, but we're committing ourselves to each other and to our family,” said Alex.

That’s where the Growlers enter this "Love Story."

To celebrate the upcoming nuptials of Taylor Swift to Travis Kelce and to avoid a "Cruel Summer", the baseball team with a real “Reputation” for fun fan experiences, decided to hold a contest, and instead of doing another Taylor Swift night (they've held two already), they decided to hold an actual wedding on-field before the game. With daughter Havana being a Swiftie, Rachel applied, and now they’ll get to have an “Enchanted” wedding with their full family.

GROWLERS FULL SEASON SCHEDULE HERE

"Something that Havana can look back on and smile and watch all the time," said Alex.

"That she gets to feel like she’s really a part of it," Rachel added.

With a newsroom full of Swifties we found out about the story very quickly, and being a minister in good standing with the Universal Life Church (I have three weddings under my belt) I reached out to see if I could help.

Plus – I figured I can always use some good"Karma".

“I think it's a really cool way to continue telling this story and maybe having a different perspective," said Growlers Director of Entertainment Alex Kuehl. "And so they're very, very excited.”

You can find ticket's to the game here.

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