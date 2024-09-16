Investigators seek witnesses to Kalamazoo block party shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a shooting at a Kalamazoo block party over the weekend.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Kimbark Avenue overnight into Saturday morning, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told hundreds of people were at the party when a fight broke out between two attendees, escalating into a shooting that left two females hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

KDPS says the victims were not involved with the fight.

The department is seeking photos and video from anyone who might have been at the party. Information on the shooting is also welcome.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

