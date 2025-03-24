Investigators ask for tips in week-old deadly shooting case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have renewed a call for help to solve a deadly shooting case from a week ago.

On March 18, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to Cadillac Street between Hawley Street and Douglas Avenue for reports of shots fired in the area. When police arrived on scene around 10:45 p.m. that night, they found bullet holes in a home and shell casings on the ground.

Minutes later, a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. 23-year-old Sahughqual Anderson was pronounced dead at 11:13 p.m.

So far no suspect information has been confirmed by investigators.

On Monday, March 24, detectives put out a public call for video from surveillance cameras in the neighborhood, hoping those camera captured something that could lead to a break in the case.

Anyone with information or video connected to this shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube