Man dies after shooting on Kalamazoo's Cadillac Street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One man is dead following a shooting Tuesday night in Kalamazoo.

Public safety officers responded to Cadillac Street between Hawley Street and Douglas Avenue on March 18 for reports of shots fired in the area. When police arrived on scene around 10:45 p.m. they found evidence of gunfire, including bullet holes in a home and shell casings on the ground.

Dispatchers informed officers that a person who may have been shot was being taken to the hospital.

That victim did arrive at the hospital minutes later with a gunshot wound to the chest. The 23-year-old was pronounced dead at 11:13 p.m.

So far no suspect information has been confirmed by investigators.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

