Improperly disposed fireworks spark 2 Portage garage fires

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage authorities wish to remind the public to safely dispose of fireworks after two fireworks-related fires broke out in the span of two hours.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a garage fire broke out near Romence Road and Constitution Boulevard after 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

We’re told the fire was caused by fireworks that had been thrown in the trash before it had cooled to a safe temperature. The fire resulted in $125,000 worth of damage to the garage and a nearby car.

Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries from smoke inhalation, according to PDPS.

Authorities say a second fire broke out just before 1 a.m. at another garage near Joshua Tree Court and Brickleton Woods Drive.

PDPS says the fire was put out quickly; however, it dealt $60,000 in damage to the garage and multiple vehicles. That fire was also caused by improperly discarded fireworks.

Remember to place used fireworks in a full bucket of water and leave them overnight before throwing them away.

