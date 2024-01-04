'Hunger has no typical face': Need for food assistance spikes in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo food bank says the need for food assistance has increased in the last few months. What started as a big bump in the summer never went down for Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.

"We always do see a little bit of a decrease in September and October, but it never decreased," said Greta Faworski, associate director of Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.

Normally, the food bank services around 700–750 people a day. "We were prepared somewhat for it because we expect that it's going to be busier around the holidays. But we hit some organizational records; we were serving over 900 people a day in November and December," she told FOX 17.

Loaves and Fishes saw a major increase in people needing their services in October, November and December.

"We tried as much as possible to continue giving out the same amount that we have in our core food order. And we were very fortunate that we had some really big shipments from the USDA right before the holiday," Faworski told FOX 17.

She says there's no "typical face to hunger." According to United Way's 2023 Alice Report, 56% of Kalamazoo residents live below the ALICE threshold, meaning they are struggling to make ends meet. Faworski told FOX 17 that 46% of people seeking their services are employed either full time or part time.

One of the reasons the need is so high is due to inflation and the rise in the cost of living.

According to rent.com, the average price for a one-bedroom apartment is more than $1,200 a month and a two-bedroom goes for more than $1,300.

"Every aspect of their life has increased, and they just can't stretch it any further," she said.

For anyone seeking food assistance, they can reach out to Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes.

