Hit-and-run driver kills Kalamazoo bike rider

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are seeking information after a bicycle rider was found dead in the roadway Saturday night.

At 10:08 p.m. Saturday, a passerby notified Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers about a body lying in Mills Street near Oneil Street. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a body with a bicycle nearby.

Police say the investigation suggests this was a hit-and-run crash.

The body was taken to the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine where an autopsy will be conducted. KDPS detectives and Crime Lab were called in as part of the investigation.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until relatives are notified.

Detectives are asking for assistance from anybody who may have passed along Mills Street from Kings Highway to East Michigan Avenue at about 10 p.m. Saturday. They said observations made during this time will greatly assist detectives in determining how this occurred and who was involved.

Anybody with any information about this incident or any other criminal activity is being asked to call the Kalamazoo Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 337-8139. Information also can be provided anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line by calling (269) 343-2100, through the P3Tips app or online at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com.

