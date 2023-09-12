Watch Now
Here’s how the widening of I-94 in the Kalamazoo area will be finished this month

Timothy L Burke (courtesy MDOT)
Aerial image of construction on I-94 at Portage Road in 2022.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Sep 12, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After a delay of nearly a year, the completion of the widening project on I-94 is nigh.

The original plan involved several years anyway, but the Michigan Department of Transportation could not have foreseen problems with bridge beams, concrete supplies, and Covid absences.

The result is a multi-year project that is about to be finished, nearly a year late.

The project was huge: make I-94 three lanes in each direction, all new pavement, between Lovers Lane and Sprinkle Road. Rebuild ramps. And redesign from the ground up the entire interchange at Portage Road.

Here’s what will be done to finish the project:

  • Pavement repairs on the shoulders and repair of guardrails damaged by crashes. 
  • Hang signs over the travel lanes. 
  • Completion of sound walls. 
  • Complete paving Portage Road. 
  • Install new signals at the Portage Road ramps. 

With the exception of the traffic signals, work is expected to be complete by September 30. The signal work will be done in October.
The three-year project cost $87 million.

