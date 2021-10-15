Halloween Forest offers festive family fun in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kzoo Parks will host Halloween Forest on Oct. 30 this year, giving families an alternative to trick-or-treating in a safe and fun environment.

Fall-themed games and activities like pumpkin bowling, pin the spider, “boo”loon pop, witches brew and more will be set up, according to a news release Friday.

There will also be photo opportunities along the way, including chances to take photos with Slappy, Spider Man, Paw Patrol’s Skye and Princess Poppy.

Other entertainment activities will include tarot card readings by Misha Tuesday, pumpkin carving by Lord of the Gourd, Pumpkin Racing and a magic show by Alan Kazam.

Free cider, donuts and candy will be provided, and pumpkin paint kits will be available to the first 400 people.

Youth ages 3 to 14 can enter the Pumpkin Car Race, with the cars being assembled either onsite or before the event. Prizes will be given to the top three fastest cars as well as best decorated, most creative and funniest.

All attendees can also participate in a costume contest for a chance to win prizes by getting their photo taken at the contest back-drop. The top three photos in both the family and individual categories will win.

It’ll be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Milham Park and is sponsored by United Healthcare.

“The fall colors at Milham Park provide the perfect backdrop for fall and Halloween fun,” said Shannon Keene, special events coordinator for Kzoo Parks. “We will have cider and donuts, plenty of candy and a lot of fun for the whole family. Throw on your best costumes and we’ll see you there!”

The event is free for all to attend.

Although activities are geared toward families with children, all community members are welcome.

Attendees are asked to remain cautious and follow CDC and local health guidelines to protect themselves from COVID-19.

READ MORE: 13 Halloween movies the whole family can enjoy

READ MORE: Zoo Goes Boo returns to John Ball Zoo

READ MORE: City of Wyoming hosting annual Trick or Treat Trail