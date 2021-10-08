Zoo Goes Boo returns to John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo is celebrating the spooky season with its annual Halloween event.

Like every October, the zoo in Grand Rapids is hosting Zoo Goes Boo.

It's a two-weekend event running October 15-17 and October 22-24.

Kids are encouraged to wear their costumes for some trick-or-treating and bring bags to collect candy.

The zoo will have decorations, entertainment, costumes, candy and all its animals for attendees to enjoy.

The zoo is encouraging guests to buy tickets online ahead of time and bring their own reusable bags for trick-or-treating or purchase on from the gift shop.

Zoo Goes Boo will be from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day. John Ball Zoo is also offering a zoo members-only hour starting at 9 a.m.

The zoo is reminding visitors that the event is aimed at children and adults should dress appropriately. Costumes with masks are not allowed.

