Governor Whitmer signs school budget with free meals for all, saving families $1,000 per child each year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan public school students will eat for free this coming school year after Gov. Whitmer signed the school budget.

The governor's office says the program will save families around $1,000 per year, per child.

For Kalamazoo mom Elida Munoz, free meals make a real difference for her family.

"For me it's like a big deal. Sometimes, we don't have food at home. I'll come here, and they'll at least eat or drink something," Munoz said when talking about the free lunch program Meet Up and Eat Up.

Munoz was at Upjohn Park for Meet Up and Eat Up, a free summer meal program, where her kids showed off their bike riding skills — their favorite part of coming to the park for lunch.

When asked about school lunch being free next year, Munoz said she is happy about the return of the benefit.

"I think it's exciting that we can do it again," Munoz said.

Watch: Governor Whitmer signs school budget with free meals for all students, saving families $1,000 per child each year

Governor Whitmer signs school budget with free meals for all students, saving families $1,000 per child each year

The program that will supply free meals at schools feeds 1.4 million children at a cost of $200 million.

Munoz said the savings matter for families like hers.

"Yeah, that helps a lot. Because it's free. It helps a lot of families," Munoz said.

The free lunch program for all Michigan public school students first launched in fall 2023.

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