Five chosen as school board vacancy candidates

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools (KPS) Board of Education has chosen 5 candidates to interview for the empty seat left by Maricela Alcala's departure.

Four of the interviews will happen Friday at 6 p.m. at the KPS Administration Building.

INTERVIEW RUNDOWN



Carol McGlinn (6:15 p.m.) – McGlinn is a former KPS board member. She recently retired as executive director from SLD Read, an organization that has partnered with KPS on various literacy initiatives.



Jacqueline Slaby (6:45 p.m.) – Slaby is a neighborhood activator for the City of Kalamazoo who served as a school board member for six years in another Michigan district.



Dr. Margaret Hale-Smith (7:15 p.m.) – Dr. Hale-Smith worked as an administrator in higher education. After retirement she has worked as a substitute teacher in KPS.



Pastor Ronnie Coleman (7:45 p.m.) – Pastor Coleman is a retired executive from Consumers Energy who served for 16 years as a school board member in another Michigan district.

The Board told FOX 17 there is one unnamed candidate who is not able to attend the interview meeting.

The former trustee resigned January 11. The appointed trustee will serve through December 2024.