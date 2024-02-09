Grand Rapids announces 7 candidates for open Third Ward seat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The search for a commissioner to fill the vacancy in Grand Rapids' Third Ward is moving forward.
Today the City of Grand Rapids announced 7 candidates have passed the vetting process.
The Candidates — click the links for bios and essays submitted to the commission.
- Catherine Conklin
- Bing Goei
- Reginald Howard
- Marshall Kilgore
- John Krajewski
- Barbara Snell
Here's what's next:
February 20, 1 p.m.
Each candidate will have 25 minutes to introduce themselves and answer questions from the Committee on Appointments.
Three finalists will be recommended.
March 5, 11:30 a.m.
Finalists will be interviewed by the full City Commission.
Subcommittee meetings begin at 8 a.m.
A final decision could be made by the regular City Commission meeting at 3:30 p.m. that day.
Public comment is welcomed during both phases. If you cannot attend in person, email your comments to cityclerk@grcity.us.
Note from the City of Grand Rapids:
The Public Safety Committee meeting on February 20 and the Economic Development Project Team meeting on March 5 are canceled.
The seat was made vacant when Commissioner Nathanial Moody resigned last December.