Grand Rapids announces 7 candidates for open Third Ward seat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The search for a commissioner to fill the vacancy in Grand Rapids' Third Ward is moving forward.

Today the City of Grand Rapids announced 7 candidates have passed the vetting process.

The Candidates — click the links for bios and essays submitted to the commission.



Here's what's next:



February 20, 1 p.m.

Each candidate will have 25 minutes to introduce themselves and answer questions from the Committee on Appointments.

Three finalists will be recommended.



March 5, 11:30 a.m.

Finalists will be interviewed by the full City Commission.

Subcommittee meetings begin at 8 a.m.

A final decision could be made by the regular City Commission meeting at 3:30 p.m. that day.

Public comment is welcomed during both phases. If you cannot attend in person, email your comments to cityclerk@grcity.us.

Note from the City of Grand Rapids:

The Public Safety Committee meeting on February 20 and the Economic Development Project Team meeting on March 5 are canceled.

The seat was made vacant when Commissioner Nathanial Moody resigned last December.