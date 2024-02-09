Watch Now
Grand Rapids announces 7 candidates for open Third Ward seat

GR City Commission meeting
FOX 17
GR City Commission meeting
Posted at 11:45 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 12:04:00-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The search for a commissioner to fill the vacancy in Grand Rapids' Third Ward is moving forward.

Today the City of Grand Rapids announced 7 candidates have passed the vetting process.

The Candidates — click the links for bios and essays submitted to the commission.

Here's what's next:

February 20, 1 p.m.
Each candidate will have 25 minutes to introduce themselves and answer questions from the Committee on Appointments.
Three finalists will be recommended.

March 5, 11:30 a.m.
Finalists will be interviewed by the full City Commission.
Subcommittee meetings begin at 8 a.m.
A final decision could be made by the regular City Commission meeting at 3:30 p.m. that day.

Public comment is welcomed during both phases. If you cannot attend in person, email your comments to cityclerk@grcity.us.

Note from the City of Grand Rapids:
The Public Safety Committee meeting on February 20 and the Economic Development Project Team meeting on March 5 are canceled.

The seat was made vacant when Commissioner Nathanial Moody resigned last December.

