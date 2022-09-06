Former WMU officer accused of offering money to minor for sex takes plea deal

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A former Western Michigan University police officer accused of offering to pay an underage girl for sex has pleaded guilty to one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The charge carries a prison sentence of 15 years to life.

The trial for Abraham Martin Hohnke was scheduled to start on September 6. That morning, instead of going to trial, Hohnke accepted a plea deal.

Hohnke pleaded guilty to one count of using a computer to commit a crime. As part of the deal, charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes as well as a separate computer-related charge were dropped, according to court documents acquired by FOX 17.

Hohnke was one of three people arrested earlier this year following a human trafficking investigation conducted by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents allege Hohnke offered a 15-year-old girl $260 in exchange for sex.

Hohnke is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 31.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube