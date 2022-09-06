Watch Now
Former WMU officer accused of offering money to minor for sex takes plea deal

The former Western Michigan University police officer arrested on human trafficking charges also received multiple warnings and reprimands while working for the school's department of public safety.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Sep 06, 2022
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A former Western Michigan University police officer accused of offering to pay an underage girl for sex has pleaded guilty to one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The charge carries a prison sentence of 15 years to life.

The trial for Abraham Martin Hohnke was scheduled to start on September 6. That morning, instead of going to trial, Hohnke accepted a plea deal.

Hohnke pleaded guilty to one count of using a computer to commit a crime. As part of the deal, charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes as well as a separate computer-related charge were dropped, according to court documents acquired by FOX 17.

Hohnke was one of three people arrested earlier this year following a human trafficking investigation conducted by the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents allege Hohnke offered a 15-year-old girl $260 in exchange for sex.

Hohnke is scheduled to appear for a sentencing hearing on Oct. 31.

