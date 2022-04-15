Watch
WMU police officer, 2 others arrested in Kalamazoo Co. human trafficking investigation

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office 01152022
Posted at 1:19 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 14:46:35-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says a human trafficking investigation resulted in three people being arrested, including a Western Michigan University public safety officer.

The sheriff’s office says the human trafficking investigation happened on Wednesday, April 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation led to the arrest of multiple people for accosting a minor for immoral purposes.

Sheriff Fuller says the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s office and Genesee County Sheriff’s Office have made three arrests in the investigation.

One of those three was a 49-year-old Portage man who worked as a police officer at WMU.

A 27-year-old who works for Bronson Healthcare System and a truck driver were also arrested for accosting a child for immoral purposes.

