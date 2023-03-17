Former Lakeside Academy workers plead no contest in teen's death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two former workers at Lakeside Academy have pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of a student.

Cornelius Fredericks, 16, was found unresponsive in the school’s cafeteria after staff members restrained him in April 2020, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). Surveillance video shows Fredericks was restrained after throwing a sandwich.

Fredericks died in the hospital several days later.

Prosecutors say Heather McLogan, a former nurse at the school, was sentenced to 18 months of probation for third-degree child abuse.

Two others, 49-year-old Michael Mosley and 30-year-old Zachary Solis, were charged with involuntary manslaughter. They both pleaded no contest Thursday, according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mosley and Solis are scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 19.

