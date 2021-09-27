Former nurse sentenced to probation in death of Lakeside teen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The nurse charged in the death of Cornelius Fredericks was sentenced Monday at Kalamazoo County Courthouse.

Heather McLogan, who was the director of nursing at the time of Fredericks’ death at Lakeside Academy, was sentenced to 18 months probation on child abuse 3rd degree, the prosecutor's office confirmed.

Back in April 29, 2020, KDPS was dispatched to Lakeside after Fredericks was found unresponsive on the floor of cafeteria after being restrained by a few staffers for several minutes. According to surveillance video, the 16-year-old was retrained after he threw a sandwich across the table. That day, he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a few days later.

Since then McLogan, the director of nursing, and two staffers Michael Mosley and Zachary Solis were charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. Monday, LcLogan appeared before a judge for her sentencing.

Lakeside, which was owned by Sequel, has since shut down.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube