Former Kalamazoo Twp. fire chief files lawsuit, says termination was unlawful

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A former Kalamazoo Township fire chief has filed a lawsuit against the township saying his termination last year was done unlawfully.

The plaintiff, David Obreiter, was fired from the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department on Sept. 14, 2022. He had been chief for nearly 13 years up until then. Former Battallion Chief Matt Mulac was also terminated from the department.

Township officials released a report a month later saying Obreiter and Mulac were both let go for alleged inaction regarding a firefighter’s complaint of racial harassment.

Obreiter is suing the township saying they violated due process, explaining he was falsely accused and was not given a chance to defend his case. Court documents say he wouldn’t have tolerated discrimination or harassment with the information available.

Obreiter is now seeking court action to restore his reputation. He also seeks $75,000 in damages, attorney fees and any other relief possible under the law.

