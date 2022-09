KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two leaders with the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department have been fired.

Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were let go on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to Township Manager Dexter Mitchell.

The reasons for their termination were not disclosed.

We’re told Assistant Fire Chief Mike Wiedemann will serve as acting fire chief in the meantime.

