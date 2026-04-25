Former Kalamazoo Township treasurer runs for her old job after resigning with a $110,000 taxpayer payout

KALAMAZOO TWP., Mich. — Former Kalamazoo Township Treasurer Sherine Miller is running for re-election after resigning in March with a $110,000 taxpayer-funded payout, sparking a dispute with township officials who say her candidacy breaches her separation agreement.

Local News Kalamazoo Township treasurer seeks return to office after contentious exit FOX 17 News

Miller announced this week she wants to get her job back and appeal to voters, despite stepping down earlier this year.

"I am going to continue to be on the ballot and run for the position again," Miller said in a media briefing outside the township administration building Friday.

Kalamazoo Township Supervisor David Combs said the separation agreement, the lump sum payment, and two years of retiree health benefits prohibit Miller from returning to the role.

"Former treasurer Miller is attempting to place herself on the ballot as an eligible candidate, which she is not," Combs said.

Miller left office following a dispute with the township board. The board voted to censure Miller after a third-party report determined she was incapable of doing her job and was placing the township's finances at risk.

Kalamazoo Kalamazoo Twp. Treasurer resigns after board asked she be removed from office Zac Harmon

After signing her resignation, Miller disputed the report's findings, calling the allegations false and misleading. She said she stepped aside out of respect for the citizens.

Now, the township is preparing to take legal action to fight her return.

"She also agreed, in that agreement, not to become a township employee at any point in the future. Township board members are township employees receiving all the benefits, including health insurance and pension contributions of employees. So we will be, again, taking legal action after authorization on Monday to recoup those losses and remedy the breach of contract," Combs said.

Miller said she consulted legal counsel regarding the agreement.

"I did speak with my attorney. He said he did not see where I would be in breach," Miller said. "If it becomes an issue, if I am elected through the primary and then into November and there is an issue, I will definitely pay all that money back. That is not a problem."

As we have previously reported, Miller is on the treasurer candidate list in the August primary election.

Combs said the township will work with the county clerk before the official ballot is set.

Click here to see the separation agreement.

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