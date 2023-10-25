Folk-bluegrass trio Nickel Creek to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre on February 13

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The folk-bluegrass trio Nickel Creek is coming to Kalamazoo State Theatre. The band will perform at the theatre on February 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. A local online-only pre-sale will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. Fans can also purchase a Celebrants Club VIP ticket. The VIP offer includes premium seating, a private pre-show performance by the band, a private Q&A, an autographed limited edition poster, a Celebrants Club Enamel Pin, and crowd-free merchandise shopping.

Nickel Creek’s band members are Chris Thile, Sara Watkins, and Sean Watkins. The band’s first studio album, Little Cowpoke, was released in 1993. Their other albums include Here to There (1997), Nickel Creek (2000), and A Dotted Line (2014). Their latest album, Celebrants, was released on March 24.

The trio have also released multiple solo albums. Thile’s first solo studio album, Leading Off, was released in 1994. His other albums include Stealing Second (1997), Not All Who Wander Are Lost (2001), and Bach: Sonatas and Partitas, Vol. 1 (2013). His latest solo album, Laysongs, was released in 2021.

Sara Watkins’ first solo studio album, Sara Watkins, was released in 2009. It was followed by Sun Midnight (2012) and Young in All the Wrong Ways (2016). Her latest studio album, Under the Pepper Tree, was released in 2021.

Sean Watkins’ first studio album, Let It Fall, was released in 2001. It was followed by 26 Miles (2003) and Blinders On (2006). He is also part of the duo Fiction Family with Switchfoot lead singer Jon Foreman. The duo released the albums Fiction Family in 2009 and Fiction Family Reunion in 2013.

Tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

