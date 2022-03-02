First court appearance for Kzoo woman accused in attempted murder of her own mother

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The suspect accused of stabbing and setting fire to her own mother during a brutal assault in Kalamazoo Township faced a judge this week.

On Monday, Alexis VanDusen was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder and unlawful imprisonment of 51-year-old Buffi McBride, who family told FOX17 was VanDusen’s own mother.

“Who suspects their family member of turning on you and just attacking you out of the blue?” said McBride’s daughter-in-law on Friday, speaking to FOX17 anonymously. “A lot of anger, a lot of sadness that her own family would betray her like this. It’s devastating to everybody.”

A judge noted on Monday during VanDusen’s first court appearance that her charges carried a potential life prison sentence. A masked VanDusen, appearing on a video arraignment from jail, indicated she understood the nature of the charges.

“I understand they’re only allegations,” said Judge Vincent C. Westra, “but they’re very, very serious allegations. And I note that the allegations include possibly being under the influence of an illegal controlled substance at the time of the incident and serious, serious injuries to the alleged victim.”

Judge Westra set bond for VanDusen at $200,000.

Her next court appearance will be a probable cause conference on March 9th at 8:30 a.m.