Suspect in custody for attempted murder, torture after officers find Kalamazoo Twp. woman stabbed and burned inside home

Posted at 11:32 AM, Feb 25, 2022
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a suspect is in custody on charges of attempted murder and torture after a 51-year-old woman was found stabbed and burned inside a Kalamazoo Township home.

The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department says officers were called to a home on Melrose Avenue after someone reported a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they say they found a 51-year-old Kalamazoo Township woman who had been burned and stabbed. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect is related to the woman and had been staying in the home overnight.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene on charges of attempted murder, torture and unlawful imprisonment.

Police say the case is still under investigation. Anyone with information that could help investigators should call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 381-0391 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

