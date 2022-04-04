Fire in Ravenna leaves church without a home

RAVENNA, Mich. — A fire in Ravenna on April 3, 2022, left a local church without a home.

The fire at First Reformed Church started around Saturday afternoon and lasted throughout the evening. the Ravenna Fire Department called roughly seven different agencies to help battle the blaze which was challenging because there was only one fire hydrant nearby.

Ultimately tankers with water were used to put out the fire. However, it did reignite overnight into Sunday morning taking with it many memories.

“I have a tremendous number of memories at this church I was married in the church my father and my uncle helped build the sanctuary back in the early sixties and all four of my children were baptized in the church some of them were married” said church member Geraldine Eadie.

Thankfully no lives were lost in the fire. Although the building is gone other churches in the area opened their doors to give First Reformed Church members a place to worship for Sunday service

“Even though behind me there’s a burnt down shell of a sanctuary where we were anticipating worshipping today but by god’s grace our neighbors opened up their sanctuary and people came in set up the chairs and that’s about community its about people.” Said First Reformed Church Pastor Steve Vanderwoude.

Pastor Vanderwoude told Fox 17 it could take up to a few years until the church is completely rebuilt.

