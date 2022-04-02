Watch
Emergency crews battle fire at First Reformed Church in Ravenna

FOX 17
Posted at 7:58 PM, Apr 02, 2022
RAVENNA, Mich. — Fire crews are battling a fire at First Reformed Church in Ravenna Saturday evening.

No injuries were reported.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

