NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon Actions Facebook Tweet Email Emergency crews battle fire at First Reformed Church in Ravenna FOX 17 By: FOX 17 Posted at 7:58 PM, Apr 02, 2022 and last updated 2022-04-02 20:01:04-04 RAVENNA, Mich. — Fire crews are battling a fire at First Reformed Church in Ravenna Saturday evening.No injuries were reported.This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot