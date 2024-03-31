Fire at Kalamazoo home put out after 'crackling sound' prompts resident to call 911

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire has been put out by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety after they received a call about a "crackling sound" in the wall of a home.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they got the call Saturday at 11:45 p.m. to the report of a fire in the 1900 block of Waite Avenue.

The person who lived at the home called KDPS.

Investigators say a fire from the fireplace was found between the first and second floors forcing firefighters to conduct an aggressive overhaul to stop the fire from spreading.

Fire officials were able to put the fire out in around 20 minutes, but they remained on the scene to ensure there was no additional fire spread.

A fire marshal is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at (269) 337-8260. Information can also be provided anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at (269) 343-2100, the “P3Tips” app or online.