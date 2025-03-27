Father sentenced for leaving 3-year-old in hot car at Vicksburg Family Fare

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A father learned his sentence Thursday for leaving his toddler in a hot car last summer.

The 3-year-old was found dead outside a Vicksburg Family Fare on Aug. 13, 2024. The high temperature that day was 83 degrees but the car’s interior likely reached 120 degrees, investigators explained.

We’re told the boy’s father, Chad Martin, forgot to drop him off at daycare. The child was likely in the car for more than eight hours while his father was working.

Martin pleaded guilty in late January.

Martin was sentenced to nine months in jail followed by three years’ probation, according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office. However, we’re told it was a delayed sentence, meaning a judge will determine whether Martin will be put in jail. That is expected to happen during a status conference this December.

