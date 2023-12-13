EGLE approves 2 actions to address air quality at Graphic Packaging

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) announced it has finalized a pair of responses addressing a packaging plant's air quality in Kalamazoo.

An investigation was launched after numerous complaints were filed regarding odors stemming from Graphic Packaging International (GPI).

After hearing from the public, EGLE says its Air Quality Division has signed off on the following actions Wednesday:



Changes to the permit for the company’s paperboard machine to implement a “continuous emission monitoring system.”

Execution of a consent order for equipment violations and emission limits. This includes a $119,243 fine as wells as fines for violations yet to come.

Those with questions about the air permit are invited to connect with Ambrosia Brown by calling 517-730-1158 or emailing BrownA39@Michigan.gov. For questions related to the consent order, reach out to Jason Wolf by dialing 517-275-0943 or send an email to WolfJ2@Michigan.gov.

