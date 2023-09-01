EGLE seeking public comment on future of Graphic Packaging International

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Air Quality Division wants community feedback on Graphic Packing International in Kalamazoo.

EGLE will host an online information session and public hearing on October 5.

The goal is to talk with community members about a proposed permit and proposed consent order related to the company that’s facing a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit also names Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the city of Kalamazoo and the Environmental Protection Agency— it centers around pollution and health concerns stemming from GPI.

EGLE began an investigation against GPI after waves of complaints regarding odors emitted by the facility.

The Air Permit and Enforcement Summary includes an overview of a proposed permit modification and consent order for GPI.

Right now, the company is requesting changes to an existing air permit for its paperboard machine, which includes adding a continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS) to several boilers.

The permit would also modify the oxides of nitrogen emission limits to align with the CEMS, remove old equipment and correct the capacity of fuel burning equipment.

EGLE says the proposed consent order is to address emission limits and equipment installation violations.

It contains a compliance plan, a monetary penalty and additional fines for potential future violations.

You can submit comments to EGLE through October 16.

There are several ways to do so:



Email: EGLE-AQD-PTIPublicComments@Michigan.gov

Voicemail: 517-284-0900

In writing: Permit Section Manager, EGLE, AQD— P.O. Box 30260, Lansing, MI 48909-7760

You can join the October 5 meeting either online or by calling 636-651-3142, conference code 374288.

