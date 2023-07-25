Edward Lohse ordained as Diocese of Kalamazoo's 5th bishop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Diocese of Kalamazoo ordained its fifth bishop Tuesday.

Bishop Edward M. Lohse was ordained at St. Augustine Cathedral.

Pope Francis appointed Lohse to replace Bishop Paul J. Bradley, who resigned in October 2020. Bradley continued to serve as apostolic administrator while the Diocese searched for a new bishop.

The Diocese says Lohse previously served as vicar general and moderator of the curia at the Diocese of Erie. He has been a priest since 1989 and was later recognized as a Chaplain to his Holiness by Pope Francis in 2015.

READ MORE: Pope Francis selects Edward Lohse as Diocese of Kalamazoo's 5th bishop

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube