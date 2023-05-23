Pope Francis selects Edward Lohse as Diocese of Kalamazoo's 5th bishop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Pope Francis has appointed 61-year-old Edward M. Lohse to lead the Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo as its fifth bishop.

This comes after 77-year-old Bishop Paul J. Bradley resigned from the role in October 2020. Bradley will serve as apostolic administrator until Lohse is ordained.

Bishop-elect Lohse is a moderator of the curia and vicar general at the Diocese of Erie, according to the diocese. He is scheduled to be ordained at St. Augustine Cathedral on Tuesday, July 25.

“I am both humbled and honored to be asked by the Holy Father to become the fifth Bishop of Kalamazoo, and I am grateful to Bishop Bradley for his support,” says Bishop-elect Lohse. “The task ahead is a daunting one, but none of us walks the path of faith alone. I know that I will need to count on the prayers of Bishop Bradley, the priests, religious and laity of the diocese, and I pledge my prayers for them in return. Together, we will go forward to proclaim Christ, and to meet him in the hearts of all God’s people in the Diocese of Kalamazoo.”

We’re told Bishop-elect Lohse was ordained as a priest on April 21, 1989. Since then, Pope Francis recognized him as a Chaplain to his Holiness in 2015, and he has carried on numerous assignments for the Diocese of Erie and the Vatican.

He has also served as the director of the Office for the Protection of Children and Youth, and as vocation director at the Diocese of Erie, officials say.

