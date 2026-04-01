Downtown Kalamazoo parking changes shift paid spots to high-demand areas, frustrating locals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Starting April 1, parking changes in downtown Kalamazoo mean 12 new blocks now require payment, while 11 previously paid blocks are now free.

City of Kalamazoo parking consultant Rob Bacigalupi explained the reasoning behind the shift.

“We’re rebalancing where paid parking is, versus where free parking is. We put the paid parking where the demand is the highest, so we can get the turnover there,” Bacigalupi said.

Metered spots now begin charging at 10 a.m., and city-owned ramps, such as the Epic Center, offer 90 minutes of free parking. A map of the new street parking and pricing situation is available at parkkalamazoo.org.

The changes impact spots on South Street, including those directly in front of The Grazing Table, a downtown lunch spot. Co-owner Joey Gamrat said the parking situation comes at a price for his business.

“Oh man. To say it’s been fun is probably an understatement. We hear a lot from customers, that finding parking is an issue. I understand the city’s idea with trying to turn over spaces faster to provide more open spaces,” Gamrat said.

Gamrat worries about the bottom line after a difficult period for the business.

“As a small business owner, I can attest that it is already really hard for us. We’ve seen the worst fourth quarter we’ve ever saw last year. We’ve seen the worst first quarter this year, as a small business owner, that we’ve ever seen,” Gamrat said.

“It does put a damper on things. It makes it tougher for small businesses like us to bring people downtown, and bring about a vibrancy downtown,” Gamrat said.

Kirsten Herpst, a neighbor who works downtown, is not a fan of the changes.

“Right now, I avoid it. It’s too much of a hassle. There’s no parking. It’s confusing,” Herpst said.

Herpst said the changes make it hard to want to spend time in the area.

“I’ve come downtown and I’ve just driven in circles, you know, for hours, trying to find a spot. Wondering, can I park here?” Herpst said.

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