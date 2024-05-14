Donation drive underway for victims of May 7 tornadoes

PORTAGE, Mich. — People impacted by last week's tornadoes in Southwest Michigan will soon have another line of support.

Gryphon Place started a donation management center on Portage Industrial Drive to handle logistics of item drop offs. Donations will go to anyone impacted by the severe storms on May 7.

Here is what will be accepted through the donation drive:

• Gift cards in $50 increments to Meijer, Target, and Walmart so affected families may purchase new items to meet their individual needs.

• First Aid Supplies (kits, band-aids, over-the-counter meds, PPE, Hand Sanitizer, etc.)

• Baby/Infant and New/Expecting Mother Materials (diapers, baby wipes, other baby essentials, formula, lactation supplies, children's bath materials, new/expecting mother materials, etc.)

• Paper Products (toilet paper, paper towels, body wipes, flushable wipes, etc.)

• Repackaging/Moving Materials (grocery bags, packing tape, bubble wrap, etc.)

• Hygiene Items (shampoo/conditioner/body wash, black hair care products, toothpaste/toothbrushes/floss, razors, deodorant, combs/brushes, Q-Tip’s, soap, hygiene packs, family planning, adult diapers)

• Cleaning Supplies (Clorox/disinfecting wipes, cleaning solutions, garbage bags, laundry detergent, dish soap, buckets/mops/brooms/dustpans, cleaning rags, etc.)

• Household Items (batteries, flashlights, etc.)

• Pet Supplies (pet food, cat litter, puppy pads, bowls, leashes, etc.)

• Recovery & Building Supplies (work gloves, goggles, face shields, tarps, plywood, construction supplies, tools, etc.)

• Bulk water

Beginning Wednesday, May 15, anyone impacted by the May 7 storms can contact the donations hotline at (269) 251-2211. People requesting assistance will need to provide their address, phone number, and a list of needed items.

A team of volunteers will pack the item and the Salvation Army will coordinate delivery. Items can also be picked up from the donation center.

Food and clothing donations

Food and clothing donations are being coordinated through other organizations and will not be accepted at the Gryphon Place donation management center.

If you want to donate food, you are asked to bring that to Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes at 901 Portage Street, Kalamazoo, MI. If you want to donate a large amount of food, you are asked to call ahead at (269) 488-2617, ext. 218.

Anyone needing a donation of food should contact Loaves & Fishes at (269) 343-3663 or by email at info@kzoolf.org

Donations of clothes, toys, small appliances, and furniture should be made to any location of Goodwill Industries of Southwestern Michigan. Goodwill will offer vouchers to people impacted by the tornadoes. Applicants should contact Goodwill's Get Help team through their email gethelp@goodwillswmi.org

The City of Portage also has a page on its website dedicated to updates related to the tornado recovery efforts.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube