Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

'Dog whisperer': KDPS officer rescues pup running amid traffic

KDPS Dog Rescue 2.jpg
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Sergeant Martin carries a dog after rescuing it from traffic near Harrison and E Michigan Avenue.
KDPS Dog Rescue 2.jpg
KDPS Dog Rescue 1.jpg
Posted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's dog whisperer with a badge helped save a pup's life during the morning commute.

A dog running in and out of traffic near Harrison Street and East Michigan Avenue was giving officers fits, that is until Sergeant Martin arrived. He calmly approached the dog, gained its trust, and was able to pick up the good boy, according to a social media post.

The dog is now at a local shelter safe and sound, while Sgt. Martin has a new story to tell.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.