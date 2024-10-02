'Dog whisperer': KDPS officer rescues pup running amid traffic

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's dog whisperer with a badge helped save a pup's life during the morning commute.

A dog running in and out of traffic near Harrison Street and East Michigan Avenue was giving officers fits, that is until Sergeant Martin arrived. He calmly approached the dog, gained its trust, and was able to pick up the good boy, according to a social media post.

The dog is now at a local shelter safe and sound, while Sgt. Martin has a new story to tell.

